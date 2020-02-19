Time Not Ripe for Women Officers to Get into Combat Roles: Western Command GOC
In a landmark victory for gender equality, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, paving the way for them to get command postings and parity with male counterparts in promotions, ranks, benefits and pensions.
File photo: Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, during the rehearsal. (PTI File)
Dehradun: Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles.
Talking to reporters after an investiture ceremony here on Tuesday, Lt Gen Singh said, "We welcome the apex court ruling giving permanent commission to women officers. It will encourage them. But at the same time, it is also true that time is not ripe to have them in combat roles". Women officers getting into combat roles is a gradual process, he said.
"Women officers are already there in our combat support units and a time will come when they will graduate to tackling bigger roles and responsibilities," Lt Gen Singh said.
In a landmark victory for gender equality, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, paving the way for them to get command postings and parity with male counterparts in promotions, ranks, benefits and pensions.
The Western Command GOC was here to preside over the investiture ceremony to honour Army bravehearts.
He gave away 41 awards, including 32 Sena Medals for gallantry, two Sena Medals for distinguished service and seven Vishisht Seva Medals, to Army officers and soldiers.
Besides this, 16 elite units of the Western Command were honoured for professional excellence at the ceremony.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in '83 Will Amaze You
- India Recommended as Hosts as AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Among 3 Bidders
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar
- Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics