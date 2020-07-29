Time to Build Roads for Future, SC Appeals to People of J&K During Hearing

In an appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said "it is time to build roads for the future".

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, said the J&K residents should look for the future and not keep living in the past.

"It is time to build roads for the future. Look for the future... Don't live in the past, look ahead," the court recorded on its order.

It also said that the government should make all endeavours to bring "complete normalcy" in the Union Territory.

Justice Kaul, who himself belongs to J&K, decided to make this appeal while allowing a matter relating to detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Qayoom was detained under the Public Safety Act in August 2019, and the high court had also upheld his detention, quoting his "separatist ideology."

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to not extend Qayoom's detention any further, and said he will be released immediately.

The law officer accepted the court's suggestion that Qayoom will remain in Delhi and not go to Kashmir till August 7, since August 5 will see one year of the abrogation of Article 370.

Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, representing Qayoom, also accepted the condition that his client will also not issue any contentious statement on Article 370.

The bench then appreciated both Mehta and Dave for being able to resolve this without any adversarial positions.

It also deemed it appropriate to insert some words of advice to the people and the government, besides urging Qayoom to adopt a "more constructive approach in future”.

Meanwhile, Dave said that he would wish to visit Kashmir if it was safe and that one can compare its scenic beauty to Switzerland.

Justice Kaul replied: "Yes, you should go. There are only some small pockets which are disturbed. Otherwise it is all good."

The judge then added that India has great potential of tourism and that the government should tap up this potential.

"There are 37,000 registered temples only in Tami Nadu and they are all marvellous. I believe this country has great tourist places and they should be promoted," he said.

Justice Kaul, citing the current situations due to the pandemic, further said: "We know what we are saying right now looks strange but his willing, this time will go and everything will be okay."