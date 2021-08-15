Time to Change Govt Colour, Says TMC as it Pledges to Oust NDA in 2024 With Oppn Support

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed his government’s achievements as well as the roadmap for the next two years in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, the TMC asked people to take a pledge to overthrow the Modi government in 2024.

“People have understood now why BJP has been ousted from Bengal. In Tripura change is evident now, the opposition is coming to one platform and we pledge on 75th Independence Day that in 2024 we will change the colour of the government. Mamata Banerjee obviously will play an important role,” stated an editorial piece- Jago Bangla, a TMC mouthpiece.

Showing opposition solidarity, TMC’s mouthpiece also cleared the position with Congress and said they are united to change the incumbent government in 2024. Currently, the party wants to focus on the opposition formula, Tripura, and project West Bengal. While one editorial piece concentrates on toppling the BJP government, the other piece stresses that Mamata Banerjee will play a vital role in removing the BJP.

In one of the editorial pieces, the party stated that BJP is removing Rabindranath and Amartya Sen from the syllabus, and Yogi Adityanath is being incorporated.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Independence Day and said “let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day. Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind!"

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also extended his wishes to the nation and said, “on the 75th Independence Day, I extend my warm wishes to every single citizen of India. As we celebrate, we must also remember the sacrifices of the great heroes of this nation. We must give every drop of our blood to preserve the sanctity of our country."

