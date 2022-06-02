'Time to Decide Our Destiny': NSCN-IM Says Wary of Plot to Impose Another Accord on Nagas

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) is not going for any agreement with the government of India, which will betray the historical rights of the Naga people, the group has announced. Member of the collective leadership, Rh Raising, who is the caretaker Kilo Kilonser (home minister), declared this after the group’s emergency national assembly.

“Today, the Nagas are in the process of entering into a final agreement with the Government of India, which will be a decisive battle for the Nagas. If we win, our national future is saved. But if we lose, everything of us will fall. We are looking for an amicable and honourable solution without betraying our principle. We are fully aware of the fact that any kind of agreement that betrays the principle is no solution. This is our repeated reminder to the Naga people and the government of India as well,” he said.

The government and the NSCN-IM are stuck in a stand-off over the latter’s demand for a separate flag and constitution.

If the root of a tree is cut off, the tree, the branches, the leaves, the flowers, and the fruits die naturally, the NSCN-IM leader said.

“Can we expect anything good if our national principle is murdered? If our principle is murdered everything of us—our sovereign right, our history, our politics, our culture, our identity, our territory, our religion, and our future— will fall, and nothing will stand to keep our national identity alive. Our national principle is the foundation and centre of our resistance movement, the basis of political negotiation and solutions. Our relations with others will also be founded on this solid ground,” Raising said

The Naga people are definitely for a solution, a solution that can protect and safeguard their national future, he maintained.

“Therefore, they condemned the past agreements that were made at the expense of the national principle. The future of a people is made by their decisions. All the nation-states today are the products of decisions made by the respective peoples and nations. In the march for their final destination, the Nagas have faced a number of crucial moments where they took national decisions and thereby saved their future,” Raising said.

On November 11, 1975, another agreement called the Shillong Accord was made to sign within the parameters of the Indian constitution, he said.

“At that crucial point of time, a national assembly was convened by Messrs. Isak Chishi Swu and Th. Muivah, the then NNC Vice President and General Secretary on August 16, 1976. The national assembly condemned the Shillong Accord as a sell-out and reaffirmed the national principle. Had it not been condemned by the national assembly and saved the nation, the history and the future of the Nagas would have been murdered by that very accord of treason. The future of the Nagas is threatened every now and then by the aggressors. History speaks of how a colonial power used the native people to fight against the native people. In the case of the Nagas, all of us have witnessed how the aggressors used the Nagas to fight against the Nagas. What a diabolical policy it was and it is still being seen today with more divisive venom,” he said.

However, the government of India and NSCN had signed the historic Framework Agreement’ on August 3, 2015, the content of which is self-explanatory, said Raising.

“NSCN leaders have categorically stated time and again that they will uphold the Framework Agreement in letter and spirit. But the representatives of the government of India have started giving wrong interpretations in order to confuse the common people. We too feel apprehensive about the clandestine plot of imposing another accord on the Nagas or hijacking the issue through their surrogates. The Nagas are again placed at a critical juncture where they have to make a decision to save their national future or perish. This is going to be the turning point of history. And now is the time to decide our destiny,” he said.

