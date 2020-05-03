'Time to Reopen Delhi': Kejriwal Lists Lockdown 3.0 Relaxations, Says Ready to Live With Coronavirus

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government is ready to ‘lift the lockdown’ as he announced easing of relaxations for several sectors in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," the Chief Minister said at a press conference, adding that his administration is in talks with the Centre on reopening all of Delhi except the containment zones.

All 11 districts in Delhi have been declared as red zones and hotspots by the union home ministry as the capital has so far seen 4,122 cases of coronavirus, of whom 64 have died.

Giving details on the next phase of lockdown, he said Delhi will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength.

He said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

The chief minister said self-employed people like domestic helps, plumbers and other technicians will be allowed starting Monday, while standalone shops in residential areas will also be allowed to open.

Malls, market places, places of worship, gymnasiums, schools, coaching centres, and educational institutions will remain shut for the next two weeks, as will barber shops and salons. Cycle rickshaws, autos, cab aggregators will remain off roads.

The state has also increased the limit for marriage functions, which can now be attended by 50 persons, while funerals can be attended by 20.

Kejriwal said that even if the number of cases increase, the state is prepared to handle it.

"We are suggesting to the Union government that all containment zones should remain sealed. Rest they can start terming as green zones. Shops can be opened on an odd-even basis. Even after complete lifting of lockdown, if a few cases increase, we are prepared to handle that as well," Kejriwal told reporters.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365