English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Timeline of Major Terror Attacks on Security Personnel Since 2000
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 158 CRPF jawans have been killed since 2016. In 2016, a total 43 CRPF jawans were killed while in 2017, 2018 and 2019 the casualties are 52, 26 and 38 respectively.
Army soldiers stand guard near the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Fourty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. This is was the worst terror strike in the last 30 years.
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 158 CRPF jawans have been killed since 2016. In 2016, a total 43 CRPF jawans were killed while in 2017, 2018 and 2019 the casualties are 52, 26 and 38 respectively.
Here is a timeline of 10 other major terror attacks that took lives of security personnel including CRPF, BSF, Civil Police and Army men:
Padgampora (July 14, 2018): Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama Police line. The attack was carried out by two local fidayeens who were associated with the JEM.
Nagrota (November 30, 2016): Seven army soldiers, including 2 officers, were killed in a militant attack on a Military camp in Nagrota, J&K.
Uri (September 30, 2016): Nineteen army soldiers were killed and at least 19 injured in a suicide attack by militants on an Army Camp at Uri town in Baramulla district of Kashmir. All four terrorists were gunned down.
Pathankot (January 2, 2016): Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab was attacked by terrorists in January, 2016. In hours long gunfight seven security personnel and one civilian were killed. During the attack, all five terrorists were gunned down.
Pampore (June 25, 2016): An attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants took place near Frestabal area of Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in J&K. In the attack, eight CRPF jawans were killed and 20 others were injured. Two militants were also gunned down.
Mohra (December 5, 2014): Ten army men and 6 terrorists were killed in a terror attack carried out at Mohra in Uri.
Haiderpura Highway (June 2013): A terror attack took on Indian Army convoy by the militants in Haiderpura area of Srinagar. In the attack total eight jawans were killed.
Narbal (July 19, 2008): Ten soldiers were killed when terrorists triggered an IED planted by the roadside at Narbal on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of the city.
Nowgam (November 2, 2005): A suicide bomber blew up his car at Nowgam, near the private residence of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, killing three cops and six civilians.
Srinagar (July 20, 2005): A suicide car bomber blew his vehicle by ramming it into a vehicle of security forces. Three security force personnel and two civilians were killed.
Srinagar (June 24, 2005): Nine army soldiers were killed in a car bomb triggered by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Rajbagh (August 4, 2004): Nine CRPF jawans were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp at Rajbagh in Srinagar. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory action.
Uri (April 8, 2004): Eleven people were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district.
Akhnoor (July 22, 2003): Eight soldiers, including a Brigadier, were killed in a terrorists attack on their camp at Akhnoor. Several other senior Army officers sustained injuries in the attack.
Sunjawan (June 28, 2003): Twelve soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a suicide attack by terrorists on Sunjwan Army camp. Two terrorists were neutralised.
Jammu (May 14, 2002): In one of the biggest strikes on an Army installation, 36 persons were killed by three terrorists who stormed the Kaluchak Army Cantonment in Jammu. The assailants were also killed.
Ramban (November 17, 2001): Terrorists storm a security forces base in Ramban (then part of Doda district), killing 10 security forces. Four terrorists were also killed.
Srinagar (October 1, 2001): Terrorists trigger a car bomb outside the old Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar. 38 persons were killed while three assailants were also eliminated.
Srinagar (August 10, 2000): Terrorists hurl a grenade at Residency Road in Srinagar. As the security officials assembled at the spot, they triggered a car bomb, killing 11 persons and a photojournalist.
Badamibagh (April 19, 2000): A "human bomb" was used for the first time in Kashmir insurgency. Two soldiers were killed in the suicide car bomb at the Army headquarters at Badamibagh area in Srinagar.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 158 CRPF jawans have been killed since 2016. In 2016, a total 43 CRPF jawans were killed while in 2017, 2018 and 2019 the casualties are 52, 26 and 38 respectively.
Here is a timeline of 10 other major terror attacks that took lives of security personnel including CRPF, BSF, Civil Police and Army men:
Padgampora (July 14, 2018): Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama Police line. The attack was carried out by two local fidayeens who were associated with the JEM.
Nagrota (November 30, 2016): Seven army soldiers, including 2 officers, were killed in a militant attack on a Military camp in Nagrota, J&K.
Uri (September 30, 2016): Nineteen army soldiers were killed and at least 19 injured in a suicide attack by militants on an Army Camp at Uri town in Baramulla district of Kashmir. All four terrorists were gunned down.
Pathankot (January 2, 2016): Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab was attacked by terrorists in January, 2016. In hours long gunfight seven security personnel and one civilian were killed. During the attack, all five terrorists were gunned down.
Pampore (June 25, 2016): An attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants took place near Frestabal area of Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in J&K. In the attack, eight CRPF jawans were killed and 20 others were injured. Two militants were also gunned down.
Mohra (December 5, 2014): Ten army men and 6 terrorists were killed in a terror attack carried out at Mohra in Uri.
Haiderpura Highway (June 2013): A terror attack took on Indian Army convoy by the militants in Haiderpura area of Srinagar. In the attack total eight jawans were killed.
Narbal (July 19, 2008): Ten soldiers were killed when terrorists triggered an IED planted by the roadside at Narbal on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of the city.
Nowgam (November 2, 2005): A suicide bomber blew up his car at Nowgam, near the private residence of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, killing three cops and six civilians.
Srinagar (July 20, 2005): A suicide car bomber blew his vehicle by ramming it into a vehicle of security forces. Three security force personnel and two civilians were killed.
Srinagar (June 24, 2005): Nine army soldiers were killed in a car bomb triggered by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Rajbagh (August 4, 2004): Nine CRPF jawans were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp at Rajbagh in Srinagar. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory action.
Uri (April 8, 2004): Eleven people were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district.
Akhnoor (July 22, 2003): Eight soldiers, including a Brigadier, were killed in a terrorists attack on their camp at Akhnoor. Several other senior Army officers sustained injuries in the attack.
Sunjawan (June 28, 2003): Twelve soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a suicide attack by terrorists on Sunjwan Army camp. Two terrorists were neutralised.
Jammu (May 14, 2002): In one of the biggest strikes on an Army installation, 36 persons were killed by three terrorists who stormed the Kaluchak Army Cantonment in Jammu. The assailants were also killed.
Ramban (November 17, 2001): Terrorists storm a security forces base in Ramban (then part of Doda district), killing 10 security forces. Four terrorists were also killed.
Srinagar (October 1, 2001): Terrorists trigger a car bomb outside the old Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar. 38 persons were killed while three assailants were also eliminated.
Srinagar (August 10, 2000): Terrorists hurl a grenade at Residency Road in Srinagar. As the security officials assembled at the spot, they triggered a car bomb, killing 11 persons and a photojournalist.
Badamibagh (April 19, 2000): A "human bomb" was used for the first time in Kashmir insurgency. Two soldiers were killed in the suicide car bomb at the Army headquarters at Badamibagh area in Srinagar.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem
- Dev Movie Review: This Senseless Romantic Run is Sure to Pull Karthi Down
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
- You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results