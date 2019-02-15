Timeline of Major Terror Attacks on Security Personnel Since 2000

Fourty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. This is was the worst terror strike in the last 30 years.As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 158 CRPF jawans have been killed since 2016. In 2016, a total 43 CRPF jawans were killed while in 2017, 2018 and 2019 the casualties are 52, 26 and 38 respectively.Here is a timeline of 10 other major terror attacks that took lives of security personnel including CRPF, BSF, Civil Police and Army men:Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama Police line. The attack was carried out by two local fidayeens who were associated with the JEM.Seven army soldiers, including 2 officers, were killed in a militant attack on a Military camp in Nagrota, J&K.Nineteen army soldiers were killed and at least 19 injured in a suicide attack by militants on an Army Camp at Uri town in Baramulla district of Kashmir. All four terrorists were gunned down.Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab was attacked by terrorists in January, 2016. In hours long gunfight seven security personnel and one civilian were killed. During the attack, all five terrorists were gunned down.An attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants took place near Frestabal area of Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in J&K. In the attack, eight CRPF jawans were killed and 20 others were injured. Two militants were also gunned down.Ten army men and 6 terrorists were killed in a terror attack carried out at Mohra in Uri.A terror attack took on Indian Army convoy by the militants in Haiderpura area of Srinagar. In the attack total eight jawans were killed.Ten soldiers were killed when terrorists triggered an IED planted by the roadside at Narbal on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of the city.A suicide bomber blew up his car at Nowgam, near the private residence of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, killing three cops and six civilians.A suicide car bomber blew his vehicle by ramming it into a vehicle of security forces. Three security force personnel and two civilians were killed.Nine army soldiers were killed in a car bomb triggered by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.Nine CRPF jawans were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp at Rajbagh in Srinagar. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory action.Eleven people were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district.Eight soldiers, including a Brigadier, were killed in a terrorists attack on their camp at Akhnoor. Several other senior Army officers sustained injuries in the attack.Twelve soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a suicide attack by terrorists on Sunjwan Army camp. Two terrorists were neutralised.In one of the biggest strikes on an Army installation, 36 persons were killed by three terrorists who stormed the Kaluchak Army Cantonment in Jammu. The assailants were also killed.Terrorists storm a security forces base in Ramban (then part of Doda district), killing 10 security forces. Four terrorists were also killed.Terrorists trigger a car bomb outside the old Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar. 38 persons were killed while three assailants were also eliminated.Terrorists hurl a grenade at Residency Road in Srinagar. As the security officials assembled at the spot, they triggered a car bomb, killing 11 persons and a photojournalist.A "human bomb" was used for the first time in Kashmir insurgency. Two soldiers were killed in the suicide car bomb at the Army headquarters at Badamibagh area in Srinagar.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.