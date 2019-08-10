Timely Action by UP Special Task Force Foils Plot to Murder Varanasi BJP MLA
During interrogation, the accused revealed he had come to Varanasi with his associates to kill the BJP MLA from Saiyadraja assembly constituency. His associates were doing a recce for it, the statement said.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a notorious sharpshooter, who was allegedly planning to kill BJP MLA Sushil Singh, after a brief encounter in Varanasi, an official statement said.
Shiv Prakash Tiwari alias Dhoni Tiwari was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, it said.
Following a tip off, Tiwari and two of his associates — Manish Kesarwani and Ajnana Singh — were arrested from Varanasi's Cantt police station area, the STF statement said.
During interrogation, Tiwari revealed he had come to Varanasi with his associates to kill Singh, the BJP MLA from Saiyadraja assembly constituency. His associates were doing a recce for it, the statement said.
Tiwari was convicted in the sensational murder of Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Bishnu Dutt Ojha in 2011 in Basti district but was absconding, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall
- Dog Jumps From Six-story Building, Survives After Crashing Through Car Sunroof