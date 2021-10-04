Timings of These Trains Originating From Indore Have Been Changed. Details

The Indian Railways has changed the timetable of some trains originating from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The timings of Indore-Kochuveli special express, Indore-Bareilly special express, and Indore-Veraval special express running from Indore have been changed. The passengers travelling on trains starting from Indore can visit the official website of railways for information on changed timings. The rescheduled timings will be implemented from October 1.

A Railways official said, “The departure time of five trains running from Indore has been changed. The change is only five minutes. Other than this, we have made one more change — the Bilaspur–Indore Special Express (08234) and Jabalpur–Indore Special Express (02292) will no longer stop at Madan Mahal station till 31 January 2022.”

“The platform no.1 of Madan Mahal station of Jabalpur division is being demolished for up loop line work and due to this, the board has decided to give no halt to both these trains.” He added.

According to the information, the timetable of the trains from Bhopal and Jabalpur Railway Division was changed on Friday. Apart from this, from October 1, the Gwalior-Ratlam-Gwalior Express Special (Train No. 01126/01125) and Bhind-Ratlam Express Special (Train No. 02126) will halt at the Badarwas station. The project will be on a pilot basis for the next six months. The railway division has also changed the timings of trains in the Kota Railway Division, which will affect 326 trains passing through all the three railway divisions.

The information regarding the change in the timetable can be obtained on railway inquiry number 139 or NTES. The railway administration has appealed to all the passengers to check the timings of their trains before the date of journey to avoid inconvenience during the travel.

