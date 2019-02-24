English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tipsy' Man Strangles Pregnant Wife to Death Over Household Quarrel, Then Surrenders
The couple, which got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a quarrel in their house here, police said Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday when Vijay Kumar allegedly drunk picked up a quarrel with his wife and strangled her to death, they said.
Later, he surrendered before the police.
The couple, who got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.
A case of murder has been registered, they added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
