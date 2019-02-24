'Tipsy' Man Strangles Pregnant Wife to Death Over Household Quarrel, Then Surrenders

A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a quarrel in their house here, police said Sunday.The incident happened on Saturday when Vijay Kumar allegedly drunk picked up a quarrel with his wife and strangled her to death, they said.Later, he surrendered before the police.The couple, who got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.A case of murder has been registered, they added.