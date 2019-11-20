Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary: Architectural Wonders Built by the Tiger of Mysore

Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary | Tipu Sultan, the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, who was born on November 20, 1750, was also a pioneer in rocket artillery. The ruler, who made use of rockets against the British forces and their allies during the Anglo-Mysore wars, was also in correspondence with Napoleon Bonaparte and would use their French-trained army to assist the French in their struggle with the British.

A major thorn in the East India Company’s way, he also commissioned a number of forts and patroned temples during the course of his life, which have withstood the ravages of time.

Primary among those is the Srirangapatna Fort, which came into prominence during Tipu Sultan's rule. The fort, which is believed to have been built by Timmanna Nayaka in 1454, was fully fortified and its architecture modified by Sultan with the help of French architects to protect it from invaders. The place gains more significance since it is also the fort where Tipu was killed in battle during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War.

Despite being known more for his wars and administration, the ruler also commissioned several works and despite being a Muslim king, patroned several temples as well.

Daria Daulat Bagh: Situated in Srirangapatna, the teakwood palace was built by Tipu Sultan in 1784. He ruled Mysore from here for a short time after his father Hyder Ali wrested power from the Wodeyars in the middle of the 18th century.

(Image: Twitter)

Gumbaz, Srirangapatna: The mausoleum located at the centre of a garden is a grave house that was built by Tippu Sultan. Tippu Sultan, his father Hyder Ali, and his mother Fakr-Un-Nisa were buried in the grave house. He was allowed to be buried here after his death following the siege of Srirangapatna.

(Image: Twitter)

Srirangapatna's Jama Masjid: The Jama Masjid mosque named Masjid-e-Ala with two beautiful minarets was built by Tipu Sultan in 1794. The masjid has two tall minarets that provide a spectacular aerial view of the surroundings.

(Image: Youtube)

Well-documented historical records see him helping out the Shankaracharya after the Sringeri temple was attacked and plundered by Marathas as well. Furthermore, he also patronised the temple at Melkote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.