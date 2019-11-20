Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Great Warrior's Contribution to Vellore Mutiny

Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary | Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu was born on November 20, 1750 in then Devanahalli, which is now known as the Bangalore Rural district.

Throughout his lifetime, Tipu Sultan fought various wars and made his kingdom proud with his will and strength. However, he is most famously connected with the first sepoy rebellion in India, known as the Vellore Mutiny. It was one of the major revolts faced by the British before they started their rule in India.

The Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 is well-known to everyone; however, the Vellore Mutiny of 1806 was the first sepoy rebellion of India against the British Rule.

The changes introduced to the dress code of the Sepoys triggered the mutiny in November, 1805. The dress code change had hurt the sentiments of many Hindus as well as Muslim sepoys. The revolt was set in motion by defeated Tipu Sultan’s sons. Later, Tipu Sultan’s wives and sons were imprisoned at Vellore since 1799.

On the day of the uprising, July 9, 1806, one of Tipu Sultan’s daughters was to be married at the Vellore Fort. Plotters came up with a plan to seize and capture the fort and decided to assemble at the fort giving wedding as an excuse. Taking control by dawn, the rebels unfurled the Mysore Sultanate flag over the fort. Thereafter, Fateh Hyder, the second son of Tipu Sultan, was crowned as the king.

