Tirath Singh Rawat: Former Uttarakhand BJP President to Chief Minister

Tirath Singh Rawat has been sworn in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the BJP legislature party chose him as the leader on Wednesday. More than 50 MLAs of the party including Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal were present in the meeting. The 56-year-old BJP leader has served as an MLA and is currently the MP from Pauri in the lower house of the parliament.

The ruling party decided to make Tirath Singh the chief minister of the state after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Tuesday. There were quite a few contenders for the post, including Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Dhan Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj, among others. The decision to make Rawat the chief minister was taken under the watch of party national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Raman Singh.

Here is a list of all things you need to know about the new chief minister of Uttarakhand: