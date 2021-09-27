Tired Of Government Apathy, Villagers Build Road On Their Own In Jharkhand’s Simdega

The villagers of Balsera village in Simdega district of Jharkhand have built the village road on their after several applications and appeals to the elected leaders and government officials fell into deaf ears. The inspiring incident has now become a matter of discussion across the state raising serious questions about the lethargic approach of the government officials.

The villagers of Balsera under Thetaitanger block of the district were demanding for a concrete road to the village for a long time. According to the villagers they had given several applications to government officials and local representations in this regard but no action was taken. Tired of the apathy of the government officials, the villagers decided to build the road on their own.

The men and women of the village got together and volunteered to construct the road. Every resident of the village supported the initiative to construct the road. Some villagers offered their tractors to ferry construction material and others offered free labour.

The villagers were facing a lot of trouble as there was no concrete road to the village. They raised this matter with local elected leaders and district administration as well. Despite their efforts nobody paid attention to their demands.

The only approach road to the village connected to the nearby town and the hospital. Villagers were facing problems during medical emergencies. On several occasions ambulances, cars and other four wheelers used to get stuck on the road. Even patients were being forced to commute by walking.

“During the rainy season for 5-6 months the villagers used to face problems in going to the nearest town. Even walking becomes difficult during these times and the vehicles too face difficulty in passing through this route. Even students were facing problems in going to school,” said Ashok Badaik.

After knowing about the construction of the road by the villagers, local MLA’s representative Sushil Bodra reached the spot and assured that he will inform Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongadi about the issue and will ask him to solve the problem on priority.

