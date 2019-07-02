Tired of Unending Quarrels, Man Kills Both Wives in Delhi
Jamshed Alam was taken into custody on charges of murdering Ismat Parveen and Zabna in south Delhi on June 27.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A man who strangled both his wives here because he was tired of their unending quarrels with him and fights among themselves has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
Jamshed Alam was taken into custody on charges of murdering Ismat Parveen and Zabna in south Delhi on June 27.
After committing the double murder, Alam escaped to his hometown in Bihar. By the time Delhi Police reached there, he was back in the national capital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.
He was arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area while going to meet a friend.
"During interrogation he disclosed that his wives had been quarrelling with him and with each other as well. He was fed up. He first strangled Parveen and then his second wife Zabna and ran away after locking the house," said Biswal.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- K-Pop Star Park Yoochun Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation in Drug Case
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- 5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s