Tirth Purohit, Panda Samaj to Join Digital India, Your Genealogy Will Soon Be Online

Tirth Purohits and Panda Samaj of Tirth Raj in Prayagraj have decided to join the Digital India campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pilgrimage priests have now started digitising the genealogy of their hosts. A website and mobile app have been developed by Kulvriksh company to record the data of genealogy online.

After digitalisation, information from many generations will be available in a matter of just a few clicks. With this, the priests will no longer have to record genealogy in the old, traditional way of writing books and maintaining thousands of them for years. At the same time, with one click, the guests sitting abroad will also be able to get complete information about their genealogy.

The website, www.kulvriksh.org and mobile application Kulvriksha have been prepared by the company Kulvriksha, which as per their website is India’s first Genealogy & Family History cherish platform.

Pradeep Pandey and Deepu Mishra are the first pilgrimage priests to digitise the genealogy of Lord Shri Ram from the existing Kulvriksha website and mobile app.

According to the pilgrimage priest Dipu Mishra, in Prayagraj, the lineage of King Dasharath of Ayodhya and his son Lord Shri Ram is present with the pilgrimage priests of Prayagraj, while the family of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has a genealogy here. The genealogy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Swami Karpatri Maharaj is also present with the pilgrimage priests.

Facilities available on the website

According to Pramod Mishra, the technical head of Kulvriksha, this website will prove to be very effective for the present and coming generations. The website can not only keep an account of your ancestors, but you can also record your daily activities.

The genealogy recorded here will appear as a family tree wherein besides the names of family members, you will also get to see their details including photographs. According to the representatives of the total tree, the pilgrimage priests will also become hi-tech with this type of use.

Simultaneously, after joining the Kulvriksha, people sitting abroad will also be able to know their traditions and culture more closely. Moreover, you will also be able to get any worship or ritual done through an online video call from your pilgrimage priests.

