Tirtol Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Tirtol Assembly constituency in the state of Odisha are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Tirtol is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Odisha where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Tirtol was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Tirtol seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Tirtol constituency: Bijaya Shankar Das (Biju Janata Dal), Rajkishore Behera (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bijay Kumar Bhoi (Communist Party of India), Himanshu Bhusan Mallick (Indian National Congress), Arjuna Charan Behera (Independent), Golap Manjari Bhoi (Independent), Rabindra Nath Sethy (Independent), Ramesh Chandra Mallick (Independent), Sachitra Mallick (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.