Tiruchirapalli Municipal Body Launches Special Anti-Dengue Drive

Tiruchirapalli has managed to keep a check on the spread of dengue. The City Corporation of Tiruchi launched a special drive on Thursday as an effort to keep the spread of dengue and mosquito breeding in the city under control.

The special drive was inaugurated and launched by collector S. Sivarasu, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran at the Uzhavar Sandhai grounds at Anna Nagar in the city.

The Tiruchi city corporation would deploy about 600 workers in the exercise, which will focus on destroying mosquito breeding ground in and across the city, The Hindu reported.

Additionally, the school students will also be given identity cards issued by the Public Health Department. These identity cards will recognise them as cleanliness ambassadors. Accordingly, the students will spearhead drives in their respective schools and neighbourhoods.

Sivarasu, the collector, said, “Sanitation officers involved in the dengue prevention programme will undertake door-to-door inspections.” He also urged the city residents to check for coconut shells, broken pitchers, plastic cups at home or in their surroundings, which may act as potential mosquito-breeding ground. He said, “These should be disposed of immediately. Mosquitoes, especially dengue-carrying aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in clean water. Buckets holding water, cement pots, and drums used to store water must be kept closed at all times. Rinse and clean water containers weekly.”

As informed by Sivarasu, the inspections have already begun in wards 40, 50, 51 and 56 of the city and will continue in other areas in the future. A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, A. Jagannathan, City Health Officer and S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, also took part in the inspection. It is expected that other such efforts undertaken over the last three years have kept in check the outbreak of dengue in the city.

