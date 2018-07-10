English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018: 90 Posts, Apply Before 14th July 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 at ecourts.gov.in/tn/tiruchirappalli.
Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 90 vacancies for various posts in the Judicial Unit of Tiruchirappalli District has begun on the official website of Tiruchirappalli District Court, Tamil Nadu - ecourts.gov.in/tn/tiruchirappalli. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018:
Step1 – Visit the official website - http://ecourts.gov.in/tn/tiruchirappalli
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link – ‘New Recruitment.A.No.47/ 2018/ 002’
Step 4 – a PDF File will display
Step 5 – Download the prescribed format of the application form
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information and send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:
‘The Principal District Judge, District Court, Tiruchirappalli’
Direct Link - http://ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Recruitment%20Notification%20471802_0.pdf
Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 90
Steno Typist Grade III – 16
Computer Operator – 8
Junior Assistants – 15
Typists – 15
Driver – 4
Xerox Operator – 14
Watchman – 18
Eligibility Criteria:
Steno Typist Grade III – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.
Computer Operator – The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science /Computer or a Bachelor's degree in BA or BSc or BCom from a recognized University of Indian Union with a Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University.
Junior Assistants – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.
Typists – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.
Driver – The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Xerox Operator – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed.
Watchman – The applicant must be able to write and read Tamil language.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the above mentioned posts:
http://ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Recruitment%20Notification%20471802_0.pdf
Age Limit:
The minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Steno Typist Grade III – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,600 – Rs.65,500.
Computer Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.20,600 – Rs.65,500.
Junior Assistants – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.
Typists – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.
Driver – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.
Xerox Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,600 – Rs.52,400
Watchman – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
