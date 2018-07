Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018: 90 Posts, Apply Before 14th July 2018

Tiruchirappalli District Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 90 vacancies for various posts in the Judicial Unit of Tiruchirappalli District has begun on the official website of Tiruchirappalli District Court, Tamil Nadu - ecourts.gov.in/tn/tiruchirappalli . Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step1 – Visit the official website - http://ecourts.gov.in/tn/tiruchirappalli Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link – ‘New Recruitment.A.No.47/ 2018/ 002’Step 4 – a PDF File will displayStep 5 – Download the prescribed format of the application formStep 6 – Fill the form with required information and send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:‘The Principal District Judge, District Court, Tiruchirappalli’Direct Link - http://ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Recruitment%20Notification%20471802_0.pdf Total Posts: 90Steno Typist Grade III – 16Computer Operator – 8Junior Assistants – 15Typists – 15Driver – 4Xerox Operator – 14Watchman – 18Steno Typist Grade III – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.Computer Operator – The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science /Computer or a Bachelor's degree in BA or BSc or BCom from a recognized University of Indian Union with a Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University.Junior Assistants – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.Typists – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed or its equivalent.Driver – The applicant must be class 8th passed.Xerox Operator – The applicant must be SSLC Public examination passed.Watchman – The applicant must be able to write and read Tamil language.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the above mentioned posts:The minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.Steno Typist Grade III – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,600 – Rs.65,500.Computer Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.20,600 – Rs.65,500.Junior Assistants – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.Typists – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.Driver – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly monthly pay of Rs.19,500 – Rs.62,000.Xerox Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,600 – Rs.52,400Watchman – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.