Tirumala Temple to Get Golden Coating Worth Rs 5 crore, Trust Says Project to Start Soon

The board of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) approved gold coating project for Mahadwara and doors of the main temple of the Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. The project, which would cost around Rs 5 crore, is expected to start soon.

"There was already gold plating for the Mahadwara which was made about 50 years ago. But it withered due to the weather conditions. The board decided to replace it," YV Subba Reddy, Chairmen of TTD board said.

He added that the board is planning for gold plating of roof and top of the Ananda Nilayam which is the temple of the main temple of Lord Venkateswara.

"We are asked to estimate the expenditure. We may need about 100 kg of gold. The temple has enough gold reserves. We will spend on it. The estimation itself is a big process since we would not climb to the top of the temple with the foot. We have to adopt new technologies for them,” Reddy added.

"The board has to approve Ananda Nilayam project. If possible, we will start the works of Ananda Nilayam along with the Mahadwara," he further added.