Tirumala Tirupati Darshan: 10,000 Tickets Released for Darshan Sold Within 15 Minutes of Release

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) has released Sarva Darshanam tickets for January allowing 10,000 tickets each day. All the tickets were sold within 15 minutes of the release online.

On the occasion of ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’ 5,000 tickets will be made available daily online from January 13 to January 22 and remaining likely to be sold at the counters. The website showed ten minutes of waiting and the tickets were booked within five minutes.

“We kept the TTD website open on our computers. It appeared on the screen that I had to wait in the virtual queue for 10 minutes at 9 am. While entering my family members details, around 9.15 am it appeared that booking is closed," a devotee said.

Meanwhile, Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets will be released online tomorrow. TTD will release the quota of January and February on December 28 at 3 pm.

Also, 1,000 break darshan tickets of Rs 500 for January 1; 1,000 Mahalaghu darshan tickets for Rs 300 for Vaikuntha Ekadasi on January 13 were released. Laghu darshan tickets of Rs 500 will be released tomorrow afternoon for January 14 to 22 at the rate of 2,000 per day. Break Darshan tickets will also be available online for the rest of the days in January and February.

Pilgrims will be allowed to visit Tirumala for darshan on producing the vaccination certificate, or negative report of RT-PCR test done 48 hours in advance.

