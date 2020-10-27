Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Again Starts Issuing Sarvadarshan Tokens Offline

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resumed issuing Sarvadarshan tokens offline. It will be giving 3,000 tokens daily. Devotees can get tokens from the counters set up in Bhudevi complex located in Balaji RTC bus stand near Alipiri from 5 am to 3 pm. In case all the tokens for a day are not exhausted by 3 pm, TTD will continue to issue them for some more time.

TTD decided to re-start the issuance of tokens offline in view of many organisations urging them to do so, citing the declining cases of COVID-19. However, some leaders like Congress AICC member K Pramila, district INTUC president P Navin Kumar Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi (TTSS) joint secretary R Viswanath have asked TTD to make Sarvadarshan tokens available online, reported The Hans India.

They are seeking issuance of token online, citing convenience of pilgrims. Besides, the leaders want TTD to increase the number of tokens by 3,000 so that half of the tickets issued daily should be for Sarvardarshan.

TTD stopped providing offline tokens for free darshan in September because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city. But, devotees could purchase darshan tokens by the required amount. The paid tokens included Rs 300 special entry tickets and Rs 1,000 Kalyanotsavam tickets.

The Hindu on October 20 reported that members of the TTSS protested in front of the administrative building of TTD, seeking resumption of free darshan at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. “With an eye on revenue, the TTD has resumed everything but free darshan,” said TTSS joint secretary Viswanath.

While staging the protest, the demonstrators said that why TTD management was reportedly sending invitations to leading politicians and industrialists for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams, when it’s denying entry to the common man.

Rubbishing the argument that opening the temple to common public for free darshan would lead to spread of COVID-19, they said that how the deadly virus could transmit because of free darshan.

“The nation has witnessed how the virus has attacked all strata of the society, right from the common man to the Vice-President of India,” asserted Viswanath.