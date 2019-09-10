Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: How to Book Ticket for Darshan Online at tirumala.org

Located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is known for its Venkateshwara Temple, which is considered to be one of the most popular pilgrimage centres in the country. Tirumala is the home to seven peaks of Tirumala Hills. The Tirupati Balaji temple is one of the busiest pilgrimages for Hindus and hosts a mad pilgrim rush.

Every day, thousands of devotees visit Tirupati Balaji temple in order to receive blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. However, given the number of tourists visiting the temple each day, it becomes difficult to receive blessings due to long queues.

Tourists who are unaware of online ticketing, or forgot to take a ticket, can purchase the tatkal darshan ticket at the temple. The ticket costs Rs 300 per person, whereas children under 12 years of age do not need to purchase a ticket.

If you are booking the ticket online, one needs to keep the following things in mind:

• One needs to keep their PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport and/or Voter ID handy while booking online tickets.

• One will also need to upload the digital photo while booking the tickets.

• You need the list of people who will go along with you and their full names with their identity proof document details.

• Payment option details like Netbanking, Credit Card or Debit Card can be used for payment.

Here is how to book Tirumala Darshan Tickets Online using TTD Website :

Step 1: Go to TTD Online Website at tirumala.org. Click on ‘online booking’ button on homepage, and and click on ‘Special Entry Darshan’ and check for Availability at TTD Online Website.

Step 2: For booking the tickets, one needs to create an account online. After you click on sign up option, you will have to register your account.

Step 3: After creating an account, you can login from the home page using the email ID and password.

Step 4: Once you login, you will have to select e-entry darshan. You will have option to select various options like the number of people coming with you and additional laddus if any.

Step 5: Select the date, and check the costs against every available time slots. Click on the check box to select a slot and then hit ‘Continue’ button for next steps.

Step 6: On the next page, you will need to enter the details of the other people coming along with you as piligrims. Enter the valid IDs of the people.

Step 7: After it is done, click on payment option and pay the money online as per your convenient mode. On successful payment, you will receive your tickets. Download the PDF and keep it for future reference.

It is to be noted that an individual can book upto 6 tickets at at time. You can only book tickets 60 days before the actual darshan. The slots will not open before 60 days, so you cannot plan much ahead of time. Once paid and printed, no cancellation or refund of tickets is accepted.

