Tirupati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Tirupati Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Karra Siva (Pyramid Siva) BJP -- -- Bommi Srihari Rao JP(D) -- -- Neerugutta Nagesh, M.A., Philosophy VCK -- -- Bokkam Ramesh VJP -- -- Viruvuru Sudhakar YSRCP -- -- Balli Durga Prasad Rao Leading TDP -- -- Panabaka Lakshmi IND -- -- Kattananchi Prabhakar ARPS -- -- M. Solomon IND -- -- K.S. Munirathnam NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Doctor Daggumati Sreehari Rao INC -- -- Chinta Mohan

23. Tirupati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.45%. The estimated literacy level of Tirupati is 69.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37,425 votes which was 3.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 47.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chinta Mohan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 19,276 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.52% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tirupati was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,78,507 men, 7,95,485 women and 169 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tirupati is: 13.6316 79.4232Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तिरुपति, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); তিরুপতি, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); तिरुपती, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); તિરુપતિ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திருப்பதி, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); తిరుపతి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ತಿರುಪತಿ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); തിരുപ്പതി, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).