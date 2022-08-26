Tirupati Stone Structure of Primitive Civilisation Built by Pandavas Attracts Tourists Across the World

The Seshchalam hills in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh have been familiar with a vast variety of flora and fauna. At the same time, the hill ranges of Eastern Ghats witnessed a stone structure of 3000-year-old primitive civilization. The structure was located in a forest area near Mallayyapalli under the Chandragiri assembly constituency in Tirupati District. One has to walk for three km in the dense forest area to reach the stone structure constructed on a hillock. According to the archeological terms, the stone structure is called ‘Piler Dolmen’. It has been reflecting the food habits, traditions, and lifestyles of the tribes of primitive civilization. The intact Piler Dolmen has been attracting tourists from every nook and corner of the globe with its architectural significance.

According to the archeologists, the primitive civilization was classified into Upper Paleolithic age, Middle Paleolithic, Lower Paleolithic, Mesolithic, Megalithic and Neolithic age based on the tools used by the tribes in constructing the stone structure. Based on the above classification, the archeologists identified the Piler Dolmen in Seshachalam belonged to the Megalithic age which means it was constructed well before 300 BC. The stone structures of that period were also classified as slab circles, burials, rock circles, packages, and Piler Dolmen which were discovered at Mallayyapalli. According to the customs and traditions of the tribes of the primitive civilization, they keep the food items, and tools in the stone structure of the burial in order to help the dead person on his way to heaven or hell. Based on the discoveries, it was found that performing last rites to a dead person was started way back in the Megalithic age.

The Tirupati district where the Piler Dolmen was discovered was highly influenced by the Mahabharata and 18-day-celebrations have been taking place at the temples which were built to worship Draupadi Devi. The locals believed that the Piler Dolmen was built by none other than the Pandavas (the five brothers from the Mahabharata). As the Dolmen was located on the hillock it is difficult to dugout the hidden details beneath the stone structure. The archeologists have been doing research to find whether the structure was constructed in facilitating the animals to eat the dead bodies which were left by the tribes of the primitive civilization according to their customs and traditions.

As the Piler Dolmen looks like a temple, The archeologists are of the opinion that the top part of the Dolmen was inspired to construct the tower over the sanctum sanctorum and tower over the main entrance of the present-day temples. One can find more than 100 carvings on the walls inside the Piler Dolmen which reflects primitive artwork. It is said that the primitives express their experiences and memories with the carvings. Their writings are made of a combination of stone powder and blood from animals.

When News18 contacted, archeologist Shiva Kumar said that the stone structures like Piler Dolmen become instinct with mining and we are losing our history. Loosing historical evidences is nothing but losing our own lifestyle, he lamented. As the vested interests have been digging for treasures at historical places, it is the duty of everybody to protect the properties of the Stone Age, the archeologist said.

