Tirupati Temple Board and Andhra Govt Agree to Hand Over Audit Responsibility to CAG

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its consent to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to handle the audit reports of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, one of the world's richest temples.

"The move is aimed at bringing in more transparency and bolstering Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's vision of clean governance," Y V Subba Reddy, Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, said.

According to the official announcement, the CAG will audit the temple's accounts from the year 2020-21 but the temple management has requested the central watchdog to conduct a special audit from 2014-2015 to 2019-2020, which has already been done by Andhra Pradesh audit department.

"We have requested the CAG to go through previous records as well so that there is no confusion with accounts in future. The TTD was dragged into multiple controversies by those with vested interests, hence we want the CAG to set the record straight and furnish a report within 6 months," said Subba Rao.

The state government's decision was hailed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a petition in the Andhra​ Pradesh High Court seeking re-verification of TTD's assets and accounts during the TDP regime led by Chandrababu Naidu.

"My associate Satyapal Sabharwal and I had filed a PIL in Andhra HC seeking a CAG audit of Tirupati Temple funds for the last 5 years& hereafter. The CM Jagan gracefully consented. TTD Chm. Subba Reddy & Member & VHS AP leader Govind Hari piloted it thru TTD Board. Task complete!" Swamy tweeted.

My associate Satyapal Sabharwal and I had filed a PIL in Andhra HC seeking a CAG audit of Tirupati Temple funds for the last 5 years& hereafter. The CM Jagan gracefully consented. TTD Chm. Subba Reddy & Member & VHS AP leader Govind Hari piloted it thru TTD Board. Task complete! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 2, 2020

Swamy's petition, filed in 2018, demands liberation of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and 11 others from the "clutches of the state goverment". Back then, Swamy had accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of usurping the temple's assets and resources by sidelining hereditary trustees and nominating his own men to the temple's governing body.

With the passage of the latest resolution on Wednesday, the Temple board will send an affidavit to the high court seeking an external audit of the temple's accounts, funds, jewellery worth crores donated by pilgrims and trust members.