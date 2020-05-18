Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams to Keep Temple Shut Till May 31 in Line with Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD), the richest temple body in the country, has decided to keep pilgrimage suspended till May 31, in line with Centre’s new set of guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Till the reopening of the Tirumala temple, the trust will perform all the “sevas” and formalities to the Lord Venkateswara as per the Agama Sastra.

The further course of action will be decided by the TTD in a board meeting on May 28 through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the trust has already made all the arrangements for allowing the devotees by strictly following COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing, sanitisation etc.

“The board meeting will decide how many devotees to allow per day. Whom to allow and what are the measures to take,” a senior official of TTD said.

The temple has been shut since March 20 and has incurred a loss of revenue worth Rs 5 crore per day amounting to Rs 295 crores so far.

Besides, the shopkeepers and other small businesses at the temple premises have urged the TTD to support them on behalf of the temple as owing to the loss of livelihood that they have suffered.

