INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams to Keep Temple Shut Till May 31 in Line with Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

Tirupati Temple wears a deserted look after it was closed for devotees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Tirupati Temple wears a deserted look after it was closed for devotees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Besides, the shopkeepers and other small businesses at the temple premises have urged the TTD to support them on behalf of the temple as owing to the loss of livelihood that they have suffered.

PV Ramana Kumar
Share this:

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD), the richest temple body in the country, has decided to keep pilgrimage suspended till May 31, in line with Centre’s new set of guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Till the reopening of the Tirumala temple, the trust will perform all the “sevas” and formalities to the Lord Venkateswara as per the Agama Sastra.

The further course of action will be decided by the TTD in a board meeting on May 28 through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the trust has already made all the arrangements for allowing the devotees by strictly following COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing, sanitisation etc.

“The board meeting will decide how many devotees to allow per day. Whom to allow and what are the measures to take,” a senior official of TTD said.

The temple has been shut since March 20 and has incurred a loss of revenue worth Rs 5 crore per day amounting to Rs 295 crores so far.

Besides, the shopkeepers and other small businesses at the temple premises have urged the TTD to support them on behalf of the temple as owing to the loss of livelihood that they have suffered.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading