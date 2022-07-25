Tirupati: In a First, Hundi Offerings at Tirumala Temple Crosses Rs 100 Crore in July

The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) has created a record in hundi collections in July with Rs 100 crore in the form of donations from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy devotees. The authorities of TTD also have been surprised by the extraordinary increase in the income from the hundi collections.

There is a tremendous increase in the number of devotees visiting the seven hills in recent months. Though the educational institutions were opened after the summer holidays, it seems to be there is no decrease in the devotees’ rush at Tirumala. Not only during weekends even on working days also one has to wait more than 12 hours to have a glimpse of the presiding deity.

According to the officials, the hundi collections between July 1 and July 21 have recorded an amount of Rs 100.75 crore. They believe that the new record set of highest income will be witnessed by the TTD by this month’s end. The surge in the number of devotees to the Tirumala after two years has been attributed to the drastic decline in the impact of the pandemic.

Till date, The TTD received the highest income of Rs 130 crore in May. Officials said the monthly income may reach Rs 140 crore by the end of July. They said that the TTD has been receiving a monthly income of more than Rs100 crore for the past five months. In March this year, the monthly income was recorded at Rs 128 crore, it reached Rs 127.5 crore in April. In May, it recorded Rs130.05 crore and it slowed to Rs123 crore in June and the collection from Hundi has reached Rs.100.05 crore to date.

When it comes to day-wise income, the TTD received the highest income of Rs 6.18 crore on July 4. In the past five months, the income from hundi collections has crossed Rs 650 crore, the TTD officials are estimating that the annual income for the present year may cross Rs1,500 crore.

