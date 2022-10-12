CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tirupati Tirumala Temple to Be Shut For Eclipse on Oct 25, Nov 8

PTI

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 09:33 IST

Tirupati, India

The paid rituals, including the 'Kalyanotsavam' conducted daily to the processional deities at the shrine would not be done during the two days of approaching eclipse (File Photo)

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here will remain closed for about 12 hours because of solar eclipse on October 25 and lunar eclipse on November 8. On October 25, due to the 'Suryagrahanam,' (solar eclipse), the doors of the hill temple will be bolted from 8.11 am to 7.30 pm. Later, devotees would be allowed for offering prayers, a temple official told PTI.

Again, on November 8, the doors of the ancient shrine would be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to ‘Chandragrahanam’ (lunar eclipse). The paid rituals, including the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ conducted daily to the processional deities at the shrine would not be done during the two days of approaching eclipses, he added.

first published:October 12, 2022, 09:33 IST
last updated:October 12, 2022, 09:33 IST