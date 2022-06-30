Tirupati: TTD's Hundi Offerings Cross Rs 100 Crores With Unprecedented Pilgrimage Rush

The recently concluded summer holidays have raised the income of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) where it netted an income of more than Rs 100 crore through the cash offerings by devotees in the Hundi every month for the last four months.

The officials of the TTD have been attributing the growth in the income to the relaxation of the covid-19 protocol and summer holidays. As a result, the income through the cash offerings to the Hundi has reached a record break income of Rs 129.93 crore in the month of May. The same was registered at Rs 128 crore in March and Rs 127.5 crore in April.



(Image: News18)

During the pandemic period, the authorities have allowed a limited number of devotees to have a darshan of the presiding deity Lord Venkateshwara. With the covid-19 protocol, the devotees were not in a position of having the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara nearly for two years. With this, the cash offerings from the devotees to the Hundi have reduced drastically.



(Image: News18)

The summer holidays also become an added advantage in increasing the income of the TTD. There is an unprecedented pilgrimage rush witnessed at Tirumala during the summer holidays. Devotees waited for 48 hours to have the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. It raised the income to the TTD through the cash offerings from the devotees to the Hundi. Till June 26, the cash offerings have reached a total of Rs 106 crore.



(Image: News18)

With the present trend, the officials have been estimating that the annual income of the TTD may cross Rs 1,500 crore in the present financial year. The daily income has been indicating the same with Rs 4 crore through the cash offerings from the devotees to the Hundi. Last year, the income from the Hundi was nearly Rs 1,200 crore. This year the income crossed Rs 500 crore so far.

