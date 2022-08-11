Tirupati Woman Aged 101 Recalls Freedom Struggle, Proud to be Part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Centenarian Kamalamma, a native of Korlakunta in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh who celebrated her 101st birthday on August 7 with her family members, is proud to be taking part in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that marks the 75th year of India’s Independence.

When News18 contacted her, she shared the moments of the freedom movement and celebrations in her native place when India got independence from British rule.

Born on August 7, 1922, to Munswamy and Subbamma in the temple town, Kamalamma’s education ended at a primary level till Class V. She was married to Gopanna who was working as a head constable when she was 14 years. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter.

According to her family, Kamalamma’s lifestyle and food habits made her strong. Her routine is one of patience and discipline, and she is a role model to people of all ages when it comes to living a long life with good health. Her family members also said she had a down-to-earth attitude and was helpful in nature.

Recollecting the days of freedom struggle, she said because she was a girl child her parents would not allow her to take part. She said there was a festive atmosphere in every nook and corner of her town when India attained independence.

