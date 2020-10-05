Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara Temple Receives a Whopping Rs 2 Cr Hundi Income in Single Day

The Venkateswara temple in the hill town of Tirumala in Tirupati received hundi income of a whopping Rs 2.14 crores in a single day on Saturday, said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The hundi income jumped over Rs 2 crore for the first time since the reopening of the temple.

As many as 20,228 devotees visited the temple on Saturday and their offerings were counted the day after, the TTD stated in a release on Sunday.

The Lord Balaji temple board had barred entry of devotees in view of Covid-19 guidelines. However, it has reopened for pilgrims on June 11.

After reopening, the hundi income touched Rs 1 crore, highest collection after resuming ‘darshan’, on September 6. The income rose to Rs 1.18 crores on September 9. The temple received Rs 1.06 crore on September 10, Rs 1.4 crore on September 13 and Rs 1 crore on September 14.

In the next seven days, the hundi income consistently stood between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. On September 17, the TTD received Rs 1.07 crores, which rose to Rs 1.49 crore on September 18 . On September 20, the amount stood at Rs 1.13 crore.