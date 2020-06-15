'Tis the Season of Political Weddings: Now, DK Shivakumar's Daughter to Marry CCD Founder Siddhartha's Son

Bengaluru: It will definitely be a wedding of the year in Karnataka as two wealthy and prominent political families come together.

Karnataka State Congress president DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya is marrying Amarthya Hegde, son of the late Siddhartha Hegde, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day.

Siddhartha, who committed suicide about a year ago is the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna. Krishna is now with the BJP.

DK Shivakumar made it big during SM Krishna's regime as an important Cabinet minister. He was even referred to as defacto CM.

Siddhartha and Shivakumar had been close friends for almost 25 years, and some minor business deals Siddhartha had with Shivakumar became public during an Income Tax raid in 2017. Aishwarya was even summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

While Siddhartha is from a traditional Coffee growing family from hilly Malnad region, Shivakumar hails from Kanakapura near Bengaluru. Both are Vokkaligas by caste.

On Sunday, Shivakumar's family called on SM Krishna family to discuss wedding details. Malavika, the widow of Siddhartha was also present with her mother Prema Krishna during the meeting.

This wedding is going to cement the already strong ties between two families.

Since the Centre locked down India due to global health crisis of coronavirus, three big political weddings have taken place. While former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Congress leader's grandniece Revathi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil got married to CPI-M youth leader PA Mohammed Riyas and now Shivakumar's daughter and Siddhartha son's are set to tie the knot.