English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TISS 2019 Final Result for MA Admission Released at tiss.edu
According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Candidates can also check their TISS National Eligibility Test Result 2019 through a direct URL admissions.tiss.edu and then on the webpage they are required to complete steps as directed.
According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively. The weight-age of each round is 40%, 30%, and 30% respectively.
TISS MA Results 2019: Step to check your score
Step 1- Go to the official website of the TISS- www.tiss.edu
Step 2: Click on the tab which says TISSNET 2019 MA Result, TISS 20198 MA Result
Step 3- Click on “MA Programmes: Merit-List for Candidates who attended PIT and PI” tab to check your TISS MA Results 2019
Step 4- You will directed to a new window, here enter your email ID and password to obtain the 2019 TISSNET MA Result
Step 5- TISS MA 2019 Result of PIT and PI rounds will be displayed on the screen
Step 6-Take a printout of your 2019 TISS National Eligibility Test MA Result 2019 for future reference
The Pre-Interview Test (PIT) and Personal Interview (PI) were held from March 1 to March 30 at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) campus.
A final merit list shortlisting qualifying candidates for MA courses is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019. Candidates are suggested to frequently visit the TISS’s official website for more recent information.
According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively. The weight-age of each round is 40%, 30%, and 30% respectively.
TISS MA Results 2019: Step to check your score
Step 1- Go to the official website of the TISS- www.tiss.edu
Step 2: Click on the tab which says TISSNET 2019 MA Result, TISS 20198 MA Result
Step 3- Click on “MA Programmes: Merit-List for Candidates who attended PIT and PI” tab to check your TISS MA Results 2019
Step 4- You will directed to a new window, here enter your email ID and password to obtain the 2019 TISSNET MA Result
Step 5- TISS MA 2019 Result of PIT and PI rounds will be displayed on the screen
Step 6-Take a printout of your 2019 TISS National Eligibility Test MA Result 2019 for future reference
The Pre-Interview Test (PIT) and Personal Interview (PI) were held from March 1 to March 30 at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) campus.
A final merit list shortlisting qualifying candidates for MA courses is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019. Candidates are suggested to frequently visit the TISS’s official website for more recent information.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 to Release on December 20, Set to Clash with Brahmastra
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results