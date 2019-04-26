TISS 2019 Final Result for MA Admission Released at tiss.edu

Candidates can also check their TISS National Eligibility Test Result 2019 through a direct URL admissions.tiss.edu and then on the webpage they are required to complete steps as directed.According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively. The weight-age of each round is 40%, 30%, and 30% respectively.TISS MA Results 2019: Step to check your scoreStep 1- Go to the official website of the TISS- www.tiss.eduStep 2: Click on the tab which says TISSNET 2019 MA Result, TISS 20198 MA ResultStep 3- Click on “MA Programmes: Merit-List for Candidates who attended PIT and PI” tab to check your TISS MA Results 2019Step 4- You will directed to a new window, here enter your email ID and password to obtain the 2019 TISSNET MA ResultStep 5- TISS MA 2019 Result of PIT and PI rounds will be displayed on the screenStep 6-Take a printout of your 2019 TISS National Eligibility Test MA Result 2019 for future referenceThe Pre-Interview Test (PIT) and Personal Interview (PI) were held from March 1 to March 30 at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) campus.A final merit list shortlisting qualifying candidates for MA courses is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019. Candidates are suggested to frequently visit the TISS’s official website for more recent information.