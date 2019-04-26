Take the pledge to vote

TISS 2019 Final Result for MA Admission Released at tiss.edu

According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...
Candidates can also check their TISS National Eligibility Test Result 2019 through a direct URL admissions.tiss.edu and then on the webpage they are required to complete steps as directed.

According to the official notification released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the maximum marks for TISSNET 2019, PIT, and PI are 100, 50, and 75 respectively. The weight-age of each round is 40%, 30%, and 30% respectively.

TISS MA Results 2019: Step to check your score

Step 1- Go to the official website of the TISS- www.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the tab which says TISSNET 2019 MA Result, TISS 20198 MA Result

Step 3- Click on “MA Programmes: Merit-List for Candidates who attended PIT and PI” tab to check your TISS MA Results 2019

Step 4- You will directed to a new window, here enter your email ID and password to obtain the 2019 TISSNET MA Result

Step 5- TISS MA 2019 Result of PIT and PI rounds will be displayed on the screen

Step 6-Take a printout of your 2019 TISS National Eligibility Test MA Result 2019 for future reference

The Pre-Interview Test (PIT) and Personal Interview (PI) were held from March 1 to March 30 at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) campus.

A final merit list shortlisting qualifying candidates for MA courses is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019. Candidates are suggested to frequently visit the TISS’s official website for more recent information.
Also Watch

