TISSNET 2019 on 19th January 2019, Registration Begins 22nd October 2018

TISSNET 2019 notification for TISS MA Admissions 2019 is scheduled to be released on 22nd October 2018 by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on its official website – admissions, tiss.edu.TISSNET 2019 registration process will conclude on 10th December 2018 for online applications, while the application forms will be accepted by post till 12th December 2018.The TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2019 will be organized in Computer Based mode on 19th January 2019 at various centres across the country for candidates seeking admissions to the Master of Arts (MA) programme at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The entrance examination will be organized in a single shift from 2pm to 3:40pm.The Pre-admission orientation Programme for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and PWD candidates will be held at TISS Mumbai/Tuljapur/Hyderabad and Guwahati Campuses on 23rd December 2018.TISSNET 2019 Hall Tickets will be released on 26th-27th December 2018.Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and apply online once the application window opens next month.