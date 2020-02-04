TISSNET 2020: MA Entrance Result to be Announced Shortly, Check Online at tiss.edu
The Institute conducted the TISSNET 2020 entrance exam on January 4 this year.
TISSNET 2020 MA entrance result | The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are likely to announce the TISSNET 2020 result on February 4, 2020. All the students, who appeared for TISSNET 2020 exams for admissions to various MA programme 2020-22, are advised to check the official website of TISS for further updates. The TISSNET MA Result will be published on admissions.tiss.edu.
The Institute conducted the TISSNET 2020 entrance exam on January 4 this year. The exam was conducted to grant admissions to all the MA programmes offered by the institute at its campuses across India, including Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.
TISSNET 2020: Steps to download the TISS MA entrance results
Step 1: Visit the official TISS admission website at admissions.tiss.edu
Step 2: Click on the link to check the TISSNET 2020 result
Step 3: Enter the Email ID and password and click on ‘Login’
Step 4: Your TISSNET result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.
All the successful candidates will have to appear for a pre-interview test and a personal interview to qualify for the admission to programmes offered at Mumbai and BALM, Chennai campuses. The interviews will be conducted in different batches, starting from March 11 to April 3. The final TISSNET selection list will be released on April 21.
