TISSNET 2021 Application Form is Out at Official Website, Submit by January 15, 2021

Tata Institute of Social Science has started the online application for National Entrance Test 2021(TISSNET 2021) from December 3 onwards. Interested students can fill the TISS NET 2020 application form at Admissions | Tata Institute of Social Sciences (tiss.edu) till January 15, 2021. TISSNET is conducted for admission to various MA programmes offered by its 17 schools and two centres. Candidates must ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria of TISS to fill the application form.

TISSNET 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates should have successfully completed Bachelors or Master's Degree of minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent from any UGC recognized university. Some of the Master’s programmes have additional/specific eligibility requirements. One can refer to the link provided below for more details about TISSNET 2021 eligibility criteria

M.A. Eligibility | Admissions, TISS

TISSNET 2021 application form: How to fill

Step 1: Visit the official website of TISS tiss.edu and click on ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘New candidates’ registration’

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all the required details correctly

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit and download a copy of TISSNET form

Candidates can also submit the TISSNET 2021 application form directly from here TISS Application. In case of any issues or technical problems during filling in the application form, candidates can immediately contact at the helpline number 022-25525252 from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 7 pm.

According to the official notification, candidates can also apply for TISSNET 2021 in offline mode. The official statement reads, “Candidates from remote places can get a printed copy of the application form from the institute. Please send request for printed form by Speed Post with application fees to Assistant Registrar (Academic), Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar Mumbai, 400088”.

A candidate can apply for 3 courses in the same application form. For detailed information, candidates can go through the TISSNET 2021 official notification here

M.A. How to Apply? | Admissions, TISS