Title: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

COVID-19 takes ‘Potential pandemic’ proportions. W.H.O warns- ‘Act now, World at decisive stage’. Shouldn’t the world hold China accountable? Trauma and grief across communal lines in Delhi. Who portrayed riots as a state-sponsored plot? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest stories of the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.