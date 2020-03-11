English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Title: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
Long-simmering unrest in Congress boils over, Baba brigade exodus rumblings deepen.
Anand Narasimhan
Long-simmering unrest in Congress boils over, Baba brigade exodus rumblings deepen. #ScindiaDumpsCong, more the follow? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest story of the day.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UK PM Boris Johnson's Fiancée Says News of 'Rehoming Pet Dog' is 'Total Crap'
- What led to the crisis at Yes Bank? | Crux+
- NASA Curiosity Rover has Sent Us a Stunning 1.8-Gigapixel Panorama Photo of Mars
- Manish Kaushik Books Tokyo Berth as Indian Boxers Bag highest-ever Haul of Olympic Quotas
- Saudi Aramco Slammed for Racism after Dressing Foreign Worker as Hand-Sanitizer Bottle