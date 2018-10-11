English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TITLI Cyclone: RRB Group D Exam 2018 in Odisha postponed for 11th and 12th October 2018 CBT
Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneswar has released a notification on its official website. The exam in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur cities will not be organized on 11th and 12th October 2018.
Image for representation.
RRB Group D Exam 2018 in Odisha for 11th and 12th October 2018 CBT has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneswar. RRB, Bhubaneswar has released a notification on its official website, as per which, the RRB Group D Exam 2018 at exam centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur cities will not be organized on 11th and 12th October 2018, in the wake of ‘TITLI’ Cyclone that has crippled the state of Odisha.
"Due to the forecast of severe cyclone named TITLI in Odisha on 11th & 12th October 2018, the RRB exams will not be held in any of the centres under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment Board /Bhubaneswar i.e. at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda & Berhamapur cities on the above dates. Candidates scheduled to appear in the exams on the above dates will be rescheduled and the revised exam city and date intimation will be advised through the registered mobile number and email of the candidates," reads the official notification.
Candidates, who were allotted CBT dates for today and tomorrow, must wait for further intimation from the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneswar and also visit the official website for stay up to date with RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2018.
