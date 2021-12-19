CHANGE LANGUAGE
TMC Appoints Ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as National Vice-president

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee photographed speaking at a public meeting. (PTI/File)

Pawan Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) MP Pawan Varma as its national vice-president. Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC. He was also a former Indian Foreign Service officer.

”Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, the party said in a tweet.

December 19, 2021