TMC Block Level Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Murshidabad
The incident occurred at Pradipdanga village under Hariharpara police station limits when the TMC leader, identified as Safiul Hasan, was travelling in a car, according to police.
Representative image.
Baharampore (WB): A block-level leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday, the police said.
The incident occurred at Pradipdanga village under Hariharpara police station limits when the TMC leader, identified as Safiul Hasan, was travelling in a car.
The assailants blocked the car, dragged Hasan out and gunned him down, police said.
The wife of Hasan is the pradhan of Humayunpur gram panchayat under Hariharpara block.
TMC workers put up a road blockade at Hariharpara for sometime in protest against the killing.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
