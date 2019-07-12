Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TMC Block Level Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Murshidabad

The incident occurred at Pradipdanga village under Hariharpara police station limits when the TMC leader, identified as Safiul Hasan, was travelling in a car, according to police.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Block Level Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Murshidabad
Representative image.
Loading...

Baharampore (WB): A block-level leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred at Pradipdanga village under Hariharpara police station limits when the TMC leader, identified as Safiul Hasan, was travelling in a car.

The assailants blocked the car, dragged Hasan out and gunned him down, police said.

The wife of Hasan is the pradhan of Humayunpur gram panchayat under Hariharpara block.

TMC workers put up a road blockade at Hariharpara for sometime in protest against the killing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram