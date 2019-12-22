Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TMC Delegation, Scheduled to Meet Families of Those Killed in anti-CAA Protests, 'Detained' at Lucknow Airport

After they were stopped at Lucknow airport, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque said he and other party members staged a sit-in near a hanger at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Angana Chakrabarti | @AnganaCk

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who is part of the delegation, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hanger at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. "We have been detained at Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police and were taken to a secluded spot on the runway. We are staging a dharna near a hanger," Haque told PTI over phone from Lucknow.

The delegation, led by party's former MP Dinesh Trivedi also includes parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas. Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act that broke out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday left at least 16 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.

The Trinamool Congress leadership condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and demanded the release of the party leaders immediately. "Why is the BJP trying to hide the truth? They are not allowing anybody to enter Lucknow. We condemn such undemocratic action and attempt by the BJP to turn Uttar

Pradesh into a police state," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. Reacting to the development, West Bengal BJP unit mocked the ruling TMC and said the state government "failed to

tackle" the law and order situation during the recent protests against the new citizenship law.

"We have seen what has happened in Bengal in the name of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state government has completely failed to tackle the situation here and is lecturing other states. They must get their own house in order," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

