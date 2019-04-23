English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC 'Goons' Hack Congress Worker to Death Outside Bengal Booth, 2 Injured
Two other persons were injured in the attack which, the Congress alleged, was perpetrated by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. A Congress worker said that TMC goons killed his colleague when he went to cast his vote.
Murshidabad (WB): A 52-year-old man, claimed to be a Congress activist, was hacked to death outside a booth during polling in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency, a senior state police officer said.
Two other persons were also injured in the attack which, the Congress alleged, was perpetrated by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. "One person was killed in poll violence in Murshidabad," ADG (Law and Order) Siddihathnath Gupta said.
The victim, identified as Tiyarul Sheikh, went to vote at a booth in Baligram Primary School under Bhagwangola police station limits when a group of men attacked him with sharp weapons following an altercation, police sources said.
When taken to hospital, he was declared brought dead. "Two other persons were also injured in the attack. They were admitted to hospital," the sources said.
The Election Commission sought a report from the Murshidabad district magistrate, a senior official said. Congress candidate of Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat, Abu Hena, claimed, "Tiyarul was our party worker. TMC goons killed him when he went to cast his vote. The TMC men were indulged in malpractices inside the booth when Tiyarul reached there. There was an altercation between them following which he was attacked."
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
