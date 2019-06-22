Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

TMC Govt to Observe BJP Icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Death Anniversary in Kolkata

Last year, too, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee, considered a great visionary and a patriot, on his 65th death anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Govt to Observe BJP Icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Death Anniversary in Kolkata
Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Image: Twitter/@MVenkaiahNaidu)
Loading...

New Delhi: The TMC government in West Bengal will observe the death anniversary of BJP icon Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on June 23, said officials.

Even as the BJP-TMC clashes continue in West Bengal, few can deny that the political dynamic in the state has been irrevocably altered by the rise of the BJP. The TMC government’s move to observe the anniversary of the man who founded the Bhartiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP is not accidental.

“The TMC has realized that Hindutva isn’t going anywhere and its attempts at trying to invoke a Bengali identity might not prove enough to counter this. So they are trying to project Mookerjee as a Bengali icon,” said an official.

A statement from the state government’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Friday said, “(The) state government will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 23rd June at 11:30 am at the Keortala Burning Ghat.”

It added, “Shri Sobhan Deb Chattopadhyay… (Minister for Power and Non-Convention Energy) will offer floral tributes on the day at the memorial column of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on behalf of the state government.” Chattopadhyay represents the Rashbehari Assembly in the South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat – the area that Mookerjee had once represented.

Mookerjee’s legacy has featured heavily in the BJP’s claims of having an integral link to Bengal over the decades. RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s stint as a medical student in Calcutta was greatly influenced by Bengal’s radical nationalists. His successor MS Gowalkar’s time at the Ramakrishna Math was a factor in his understanding of Hindu nationalism, as one characterised by ideas of service and renunciation.

It was on Hedgewar and VD Savarkar’s advice that Shyama Prasad Mookerjee became the president of the Hindu Mahasabha, after joining the organisation in 1939. Inducted into the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet as minister for industries in 1947, he resigned from the Hindu Mahasabha in 1948 and he would subsequently resign from the Nehru cabinet as well, seeking instead to form a political party to oppose Nehru. The RSS, at the time, banned after Mahatma Gandhi’s murder, was looking to form its own political front. This would culminate in the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangha (BJS), the BJP’s predecessor.

In the 1952 general elections, the BJS contested six of Bengal’s 36 seats, winning two seats and securing 5.59 per cent of the vote share. SP Mookerjee won from Calcutta South East and the party, buoyed by Mookerjee’s leadership and support from Hindu refugees, would continue to script impressive electoral performances. But after his death and BJS’s inability to offer political patronage to Hindu refugees, the party and Hindutva dissipated from the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram