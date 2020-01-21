TMC Leader Found Dead with Head Injuries in Bengal

Howrah: A local Trinamool Congress leader was found dead near a bridge in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday, police said.

Fifty two-year-old Sheikh Ashadul Rahman, former TMC president of Bainan gram panchayat, was found dead with head injuries near Koriya Boropole bridge under Bagnan police station limits, a police officer said.

Rahman's family said he had gone out of their residence in Khejutty village to pay their electricity bill, he said. Protesting the incident, TMC supporters blocked Bainan Road for sometime but lifted it after senior district police officers visited the area and assured the agitators that if anyone is found guilty, he or she will be punished, the officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.