TMC Leader Found Dead with Head Injuries in Bengal
Fifty two-year-old Sheikh Ashadul Rahman, former TMC president of Bainan gram panchayat, was found dead with head injuries near Koriya Boropole bridge under Bagnan police station limits, a police officer said.
Representative image.
Howrah: A local Trinamool Congress leader was found dead near a bridge in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday, police said.
Rahman's family said he had gone out of their residence in Khejutty village to pay their electricity bill, he said. Protesting the incident, TMC supporters blocked Bainan Road for sometime but lifted it after senior district police officers visited the area and assured the agitators that if anyone is found guilty, he or she will be punished, the officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.
