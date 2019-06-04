English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC Leader Shot Dead by Miscreants in Bengal's North 24 Parganas District
Nirmal Kundu was the president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum municipality.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by miscreants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.
Nirmal Kundu, who was shot at by unidentified persons, was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries to the head.
"According to the primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an officer from Nimta police station.
While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing."
(With Inputs from IANS)
