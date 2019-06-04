Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TMC Leader Shot Dead by Miscreants in Bengal's North 24 Parganas District

Nirmal Kundu was the president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum municipality.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Leader Shot Dead by Miscreants in Bengal's North 24 Parganas District
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by miscreants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Nirmal Kundu, who was shot at by unidentified persons, was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries to the head.

Kundu was the president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum municipality.

"According to the primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an officer from Nimta police station.

While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing."

(With Inputs from IANS)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram