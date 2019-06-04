TMC Leader Shot Dead by Miscreants in Bengal's North 24 Parganas District

New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by miscreants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Nirmal Kundu, who was shot at by unidentified persons, was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries to the head.

Kundu was the president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum municipality.

"According to the primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an officer from Nimta police station.

While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing."

(With Inputs from IANS)