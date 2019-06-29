TMC Leader Shot Dead in West Bengal's Hooghly, 'BJP-backed Miscreants' Blamed

Kolkata: As political violence continued in West Bengal, a local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead on Saturday morning at a railway station in Hooghly district, police said.

Dilip Ram, husband of a Trinamool Gram Panchayat pradhan in the district, was allegedly shot in the head while he was waiting for a local train at Hooghly's Bandel junction railway station at around 10 am. The deceased, a railway employee, was posted in North 24 Parganas district's Naihati and used to travel to his workplace via train every day, sources in his party said.

Following the incident, Ram was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injury on the way, police said.

No arrests have been made so far.

The state's ruling party has accused BJP-backed miscreants of the murder and called for a 24-hour bandh in the district's Chinsurah city.

"He (Ram) was previously threatened multiple times at gunpoint by local miscreants. Police were informed that his life was under threat. But they did not take any initiative for his protection. He was shot dead while going to work today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been informed about the incident," Trinamool's Hooghly district chief Tapan Dasgupta told IANS.

"BJP-backed miscreants are behind the killing. We have asked the police to take adequate action," he added.

The saffron party, however, refuted the charges and claimed that the incident was a result of Trinamool's factional fight.

"The BJP does not believe in the politics of murder and killing. We do not have any connection with any hooligans or strongmen in the Hooghly district," party district president Subir Nag said.

Several clashes have taken place between suspected workers of the BJP and the TMC in the state over recent months. On June 21, two people were killed and 11 injured in clashes between two groups believed to be affiliated to the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies)