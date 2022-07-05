TMC MLA Babul Supriyo Alleges 'Atrocious' Behaviour by IndiGo Staffer Over Excess Baggage

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo on Monday took to Twitter and alleged an IndiGo staff member changed his seat at the check-in counter after the staffer had “challenged” him that he would not let him board the flight over an argument on overweight luggage.

“Presenting @IndiGo6E Airlines to you• Boarding pass with seat no. 1F issued to another lady by one Mr. Lionel at the indigo check-in counter, purposely because he had challenged me that he wud not let me board my flight, after behaving like a complete _____at the counter•Story?” Babul Supriyo wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Narrating his side of the incident, Babul Supriyo wrote: “I reach the airport while the counter is still open,me already tele-checked-in but my baggage a few kilos overweight• The lady at the counter asked me if I can take out something out of it which I was, when suddenly this Mr.Lionel comes & tells me that the flight is closed(cont)”.

Babul Supriyo then said that, “when, they cud have easily told me that we can’t give you more time to shift your baggage, plz pay for the excess or we will close the flight!! Obviously I wud have paid the much lower amount for the excess baggage than miss the flight altogether..”

Supriyo went on to say that the staffer behaved in the “most atrocious manner”, to which he “obviously protested”.

“He challenged me that he won’t let me on the flight after ‘suddenly’ deciding that I came late•He then issued my 1F seat to another lady revengefully & illegally,” Supriyo’s tweet read.

“The fact that I cud run to the exit gate to leave my suitcase with my daughter, come back, do the security check & then catch the flight calmly proves that there was enough time & he could have been nicer & helped me instead of being obnoxious to a loyal traveller of @IndiGo6E,” Babul Supriyo said in his series of tweets.

Responding to the TMC MLA, IndiGo said that rude behavior is not at all acceptable, adding that they are getting the matter checked.

“We regret the experience, Sir. Rude behavior is not at all acceptable. We’re getting it checked. Someone from our team will get back to you soon,” IndiGo said.

To this, Babul Supriyo wrote, “It’s not abt the rude behaviour – I hit back at the high handed arrogance too but it’s much beyond that & I know what I am talking.. we will talk when we connect.. Appreciate your prompt response”.

