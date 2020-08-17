INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TMC MLA Dies after Testing Covid-19 Positive in WB's East Midnapore, Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease. (Representational Image: Reuters)

He died this morning, a senior party leader said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death..

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Share this:

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, party sources said.

He was 76. The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said.

He died this morning, a senior party leader said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.

Next Story
Loading