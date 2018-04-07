TMC MLA Greets 'Rivals' With 'Rosogullas' Amid Panchayat Poll Violence

Holding a packet of ‘rosogolla’ and some water bottles, a Trinamool Congress MLA in Burdwan has set out with a message of harmony amid clashes and violence in West Bengal.Nepal Ghorui, an assistant lab chemist and a social worker, is greeting leaders of the opposition parties with sweets, lunch packets outside Block Development Office as they arrive to file nomination papers.Besides refreshment, Ghorui has also arranged for transportation for his political ‘rivals’.“Opposition leaders are alleging that the ruling party members are inciting violence in Bengal over filing of nomination. This is not true. There are some opposition leaders who are trying to make issue out of non-issue. I would like to send a message that TMC party believes in fair and healthy competition and, therefore, I have decided to help my rival party members to file their nomination. I am sure the poll results will say everything,” said Ghorui, who won the 2016 Assembly Election from Raina.Clashes between the ruling party members and workers of the opposition parties have been reported during filing of the nomination papers in Hooghly and Murshidabad districts.“Since Friday we are helping leaders from BJP, CPI (M) to file their nomination. We have arranged vehicles, food and sweets for them. I personally greeted them with sweets and water. I believe that panchayat polls are like examination for the political leaders and it should happen without any fear. It should be like a festival. I am sure in other districts as well my party colleagues will send a similar message to rubbish allegation that we are indulged in violence,” the Raina MLA said.“Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of ‘didi’ (Mamata Banerjee), has launched several welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden people in Bengal, and no one can stop us from wining this panchayat polls,” he added, while thanking senior TMC leaders Arup Biswas and Subrata Bakshi for lauding his unique initiative.BJP’s Kashi Biswas and senior CPI (M) leaders like Amal Haldar, Uday Sarkar appreciated Ghorui's initiative.For the last one week violence has continued in several districts of Bengal. Former MP of CPI (M) Ram Chandra Dome was injured in the clashes in Birbhum district.Former MP and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist), Basudeb Acharia was also beaten up with bamboo sticks allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in Purulia district.Bankura, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas too witnessed bloody clashes between BJP, TMC, CPI (M) and Congress over filing of nominations.Opposition leaders alleged that the ruling TMC has been inciting violence and preventing opposition parties from filing nominations for the polls. However, TMC has denied the allegations.TMC Leader Partha Chatterjee said, “The allegation against us for inciting violence is false and fabricated. We are not preventing Opposition leaders from filing nominations. I have information that at the zilla parishad level, BJP has filed more nomination papers than us.”The panchayat polls will be held in 20 districts of West Bengal on May 1, 3 and 5. The filing of the nominations began on April 2 and will continue till April 9. The counting of polls will take place on May 8.In the wake of violence – the BJP has filed two petitions in the Supreme Court against the ruling party. The hearing will be on April 9.Amid allegations of violence during filing of nominations - Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had called West Bengal state election commissioner AK Singh, state chief secretary Malay De and home secretary Atri Bhattacharya to know the ground reality.